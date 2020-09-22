Joplin Police pursuit ends in serious crash, East 7th and Murphy Blvd

The driver in the car fleeing police suffered minor injuries, identified as Donny Cook, 26, of Joplin.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 12:15 PM Joplin 911 Dispatch began receiving alerts of a two vehicle crash at East 7th and Murphy Blvd.

Joplin Fire Department and METS Ambulance responded.

Capt William Davis of the Joplin Police Department tells us the crash was the result of a Joplin Police pursuit that began at 4th and Rangeline when a passenger car failed to yield when officers observed numerous traffic violations and thought the driver to possibly be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.

The crash occurred as the passenger car, with four people inside, traveled west on 4th Street, crossing to East 7th along St. Charles Ave, then westbound on East 7th. As it crossed at Murphy Blvd failing to stop and t-boned a pickup truck.

The JPD Major Crash Team responded to the scene, SGT Jared Delzell and his team are mapping this crash.

The pickup that was struck, no one was injured. In the suspect vehicle Capt Davis tells us that two were transported with serious injuries and two were transported with minor injuries.

The driver in the car fleeing police suffered minor injuries identified as Donny Cook, 26, of Joplin. Charges are not known at this time as he is being evaluated by medical staff. An update is expected from JPD later.