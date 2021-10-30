Joplin Police officer involved shooting, leaves one individual dead

Three JPD officers are immediately placed on administrative leave pending investigation

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday Joplin Police responded to 1523 South Kentucky for a reported assault with a weapon.

Capt. William Davis tells us Joplin Police first officers arrived within two minutes.

Neighbors tell us officers were speaking with individuals outside in the yard, then went inside the residence. Neighbors then described hearing multiple gunshots from inside.

Not long after crime scene tape surrounded the residence to the corner and all the way to the alley on the NE corner of 16th and S. Kentucky.

Capt. Davis says this is an officer involved shooting, one adult male is dead.

No officers were injured.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Three officers are on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will assist with the investigation.

