Joplin Police Major Crash Team investigation on North Main, roadway is closed

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 12:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon a serious crash occurred on North Main in Joplin near the Turkey Creek bridge, north of Ozark Christian College.

Joplin Police confirm with us the JPD Major Crash Team have been dispatched to assemble for investigation.

The crash involves a motorcycle and a small SUV.

JPD tell us on scene the road will be closed for an extended period of time for investigation.

“All four lanes are blocked,” as stated on emergency traffic as MODOT Emergency Response arrived.

CLOSED — NORTH MAIN

North side at Zora

South side at Murphy Blvd

No local traffic is even being allowed at the initial release of this article on our news tab.

