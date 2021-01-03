Joplin Police Major Crash Team assemble to Investigate T-Bone Crash

Crash occurred about 4:00 PM in the Kelsey Norman Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon Joplin Emergency 911 began receiving reports of a serious crash at 28th and South Connecticut in Joplin.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded.

The roadway was closed down as debris covered the intersection. Both vehicles had gone off the road into a yard on the northwest corner.

Two person’s were rushed Priority One via METS ambulance to area hospitals.

Yellow tape then began to be stretched across the entire intersection by authorities.

The Joplin Police Major Crash Team began assembling shortly afterwards along with Joplin Police Detectives.

The crash involved a pickup truck, t-bone crash into a small passenger vehicle.

We anticipate more information to be released by the Joplin Police Department at an appropriate time later Sunday evening.