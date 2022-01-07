Joplin Police Major Crash Team assemble at 20th and S Rangeline to investigate single vehicle crash into pole

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:00 p.m. Joplin Dispatch were alerted to a serious crash at 20th and S Rangeline. 

Joplin Fire, METS ambulance, Joplin Police responded emergency. 

Sgt Ketrina Jones on scene tells, “single vehicle crash,” into a traffic control pole. Additionally she says they have summoned the JPD Major Crash Team to assemble here at 20th and Rangeline. 

The intersection is partially still open. However they ask you to avoid the area if possible. 

