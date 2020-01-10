Joplin Police issue special bulletin for wanted man; considered armed and dangerous

NAME: Roach, Mason Scott
DOB: 01/23/1996
STATS: 5′ 11”, 150 lbs
EYES: brown
HAIR: brown
“Joplin Police Department are seeking the whereabouts of wanted subject Mason Roach. Roach has numerous felony warrants. He may be driving a Dark Blue 2003 Suzuki XL7 with a “DIXIE” decal on the back hatch. Roach was last seen wearing a black or dark colored jacket, white shirt, and dark colored sneakers or boots.”
Roach should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached under any circumstances. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency immediately by calling 911.
NAME: ROACH, MASON SCOTT
DOB: 01/23/1996
STATS: 5′ 11”, 150 lbs
EYES: brown
HAIR: brown