Joplin Police investigate shooting of 17-year-old girl

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:45 p.m. Sunday night Joplin 911 Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a shooting at 310 S Connor.

Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded emergency.

Sgt Ketrina Jones of JPD on scene tells us a 17-year-old female victim had suffered a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a local hospital Priority One Trauma.

Sgt Jones says there were multiple people inside the residence when they shooting occurred. “We do have a suspect detained.”

She then emphasized they do not feel there is a further threat to the public.

Detectives will remain on scene into the early morning hours as they continue talking with witnesses.

We anticipate an update later today, Monday.

