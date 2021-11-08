Joplin Police investigate shooting in 900 block South Connor

The adult male was rushed to hospital for treatment of a single GSW

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin Police Detectives gather on scene to investigate a shooting just after 10:15 a.m. Monday in the Byers and Murphy Neighborhood.

“At 10:24 received 911 call of an adult male who had been shot at a residence near 9th and Connor. Victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is not available at this time. Officers and Investigators are on scene at this time conducting an investigation to determine what took place..” CAPT. WILLIAM DAVIS, PIO

We will update information here on our news tab as it is released by Joplin PD.

We will update information here on our news tab at FSHP. Click here to save our tab as a bookmark on your phone. We post new articles anytime 24/7 and update current stories without notice.