Joplin Police investigate overnight shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. — Early Tuesday morning a few minutes before 2:00 AM emergency communications began receiving alerts regarding a man suffering a gunshot wound in the 400 bk S Brownell in Joplin.

Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS Ambulance responded.

2:09 AM METS Ambulance transported an adult male trauma to Freeman Hospital suffering GSW.

Crime scene tape blocks the street and wraps a residence at 409 South Brownell. The JPD Crime Scene Command Unit lights up the neighborhood just south of E 4th and S Brownell.

Cpl Hayes of the Joplin Police Department tells us they responded at 1:52 AM to reports of gunshot in the 400 bl of South Brownell. Upon arrival officers administered aid to a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Joplin Detectives are investigating. There is one person detained at this time. There is no threat to the public, as this was an isolated incident.

Shannon Becker is at the scene gathering information, watch for live! updates.