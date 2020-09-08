Joplin Police investigate overnight shooting

Crime scene tape blocks the street and wraps a residence, 409 South Brownell.

by: Shannon Becker

JOPLIN, Mo. — Early Tuesday morning a few minutes before 2:00 AM emergency communications began receiving alerts regarding a man suffering a gunshot wound in the 400 bk S Brownell in Joplin.

Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS Ambulance responded.

2:09 AM METS Ambulance transported an adult male trauma to Freeman Hospital suffering GSW.

Crime scene tape blocks the street and wraps a residence at 409 South Brownell. The JPD Crime Scene Command Unit lights up the neighborhood just south of E 4th and S Brownell.

Cpl Hayes of the Joplin Police Department tells us they responded at 1:52 AM to reports of gunshot in the 400 bl of South Brownell. Upon arrival officers administered aid to a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Joplin Detectives are investigating. There is one person detained at this time. There is no threat to the public, as this was an isolated incident.

