Joplin Police investigate hoax call

Joplin, Mo. — Joplin Police Department responded Friday evening around 6:15 PM to the gas station at 20th and South Main to the report of a 911 call. The caller to 911 stated that there was an armed robbery taking place at a gas station across the street from a Walgreens.

To confirm that Joplin dispatch tell us they call the gas station at 20th and Main, their number on file to check and no one answers. Then calling back the original 911 caller? That is not a working number.

As a precaution officers still respond to the location.

It was unfounded. There was not an armed robbery. There was nothing.

It is commonly called a hoax call. Depending upon the situation it could be a diversion call or a swatting call. Basically it’s when when someone calls from an untraceable 911 calling number to get police to respond to an emergency that isn’t really happening.

It’s unfortunate, but it happens.

The truth is that someone could have been calling from here local or from anywhere in the country.

The Joplin Police Department are investigating the incident. No one was arrested and no one was injured.