JOPLIN, Mo. — About 7:15 p.m. Sunday evening an eastbound vehicle on East 15th went off the right side of the road, taking out a key utility pole near S New Hampshire Ave.

Cpl Sean Higgins of the Joplin Police Dept tells us they are investigating a DWI.

One person, 23-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Liberty Utilities will be replacing at least one pole. There could be outages in the area through the evening.