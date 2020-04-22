Closings
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Joplin Police investigate armed robbery; block off area activating SWAT

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker, Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 2:00 PM Joplin Police blocked off the 200 block of South Byers Ave.

In a media release shortly after 4:00 PM:

On April 22nd, 2020 at approximately 12:45 P.M. Joplin Police were dispatched to A St. & Moffet Ave for a report of a robbery. A victim reported being robbed at gunpoint of his possessions. Officers and Investigators responded to the scene and are currently conducting a robbery investigation near 216 S. Byers Ave. Joplin SWAT has been activated and is responding to the scene. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact Sgt. Stahl at lstahl@joplinmo.org or 417-623-3131 x885

JPD continue calling out on a bullhorn for occupant(s) of a residence to exit.

“This is the Joplin Police Department. Come to the front door. With your hands up.”

BULLHORN

More information as it unfolds. Shannon Becker is on the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First

Trending Stories