Joplin Police investigate armed robbery; block off area activating SWAT

GROVE, Okla. -- Oklahoma State Health officials confirm overnight that nine have now died of COVID-19/nursing home related cases at Grove Nursing Center, 1503 West Har-Ber Road, Grove.

Although Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt weeks ago declared Oklahoma a state of emergency and the center has been closed to visitors, new cases are being reported and more deaths are being logged. Since yesterday's report three new staff members have tested positive. And the number of dead went from five to nine.