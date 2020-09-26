Joplin Police, FBI and surrounding agencies join in search for missing Joplin teen

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — It almost sounds like a movie, or a tv show... Meet the Alpacas! But this is real life. It’s National Alpaca Farm Days and this weekend participating Alpaca farmers across the country open their gates to share about their animals.

The Magajupa Mine Alpaca Farm open their doors to introduce you to their lovable alpacas. If you’ve been before, this year you can meet the new crias (babies), Illusion and Ringo Starr.