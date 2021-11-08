Joplin Police Detectives investigate shooting in southwest Joplin, man suffering GSW rushed to hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday evening just after 5:30 p.m. Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to a report of a person suffering a gunshot wound in the 3100 block of South Jefferson Ave.

Joplin Police and Joplin METS responded emergency as well as Joplin Fire.

Cpl. Sean Higgins tells us on the scene, “We received a call for disturbance with a weapon. As officers arrived they discovered an adult male suffering a single gunshot wound. The male was transported to an area hospital. JPD Detectives are currently arriving to begin investigation.”

Q: How many people were in the residence when the shooting occurred?

Cpl. Higgins: “There was one other individual in the house [besides the adult male suffering GSW] when the shooting occurred. That person is talking to investigators.”

Q: Did both of the people involved live here?

Cpl. Higgins: “That’s part of the investigation.”

Q: Is there a threat to the community? Was this a random event?

Cpl. Higgins: “This is an isolated event. There is no threat to the public.”

Cpl. Higgins goes on to tell us they will be on the scene this evening for an unknown amount of time. He could not give us a timeline of when they will update this information, it could be tomorrow, Tuesday.

The condition of the male suffering GSW is not available at this time. He was transported Priority One, lights and sirens, at 5:45 p.m. via METS ambulance.

The residence is on the northwest corner of E. 32nd and S. Jefferson. Traffic could be slower through this area Monday evening as they investigate.

3132 SOUTH JEFFERSON IN THE SOUTHRIDGE NEIGHBORHOOD.

