Joplin Police deploy stop sticks as stolen vehicle out of Oklahoma keeps rolling

DATELINE: Sunday evening around 8:00 PM near South Main and 10th Street.

“An officer observed Samantha L. Maxson operating a stolen white 2003 Suzuki Aerio near this location. The vehicle was reported stolen in Ottawa County, OK on 06-06-2019. A vehicle stop was attempted, but the vehicle failed to yield to lights and sirens initially. The vehicle then began to flee from officers and a pursuit was initiated due to the belief that this vehicle was involved in a burglary. The vehicle fled until it stopped near 39th St. / Main St. Maxson was taken into custody. The front seat passenger was released on scene.“

Cpl Brett Kohler told us Sunday night, “At first she was obeying all traffic signals, stopping at stop signs, but then eventually she just kept going…not fast. Just 5-10 miles an hour over,“ Cpl Kohler said.

JPD attempted stop sticks near 20th and Kentucky however the Suzuki took an alley to avoid them. Also radio traffic reported another attempt near 34th Street. All tires were still inflated we believe.

An eyewitness, asking to remain unnamed, in the Stapleton neighborhood told Joplin News First, “I heard sirens approaching, and they were coming really slow. And then I saw this little white car with all these cops behind it. They stopped and then the officers were yelling for the women to get out of the car.“

Joplin Police summoned a Newton County ambulance to check out the driver. Identified now as, Samantha L. Maxon, 31, Fairland, Oklahoma.

“Drug paraphernalia was located inside of the vehicle. Methamphetamine was located in Maxson’s underwear in the jail. Maxson had two felony warrants (Jasper County / Delaware County, OK) and two misdemeanor warrants for her arrest. PC was completed and forwarded against Maxson for Vehicle Tampering, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance / Paraphernalia, and Felony Fugitive.“