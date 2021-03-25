Joplin Police Department 2020 Annual Report: At a Glance… Violent Crime is Up but other Crimes are Down

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release information in their annual report from 2020 regarding the following categories. A reduction in property with crime shows decreases in burglary, vandalism and thefts from vehicles. However violent crime is up including four more murders than 2019.

On behalf of the dedicated men and women of the Joplin police Department, please accept our gratitude to the citizens of Joplin and surrounding communities for the encouragement and support we have received over the last year. As we all know, 2020 was a challenging year with a pandemic and civil unrest across our country. This community was not immune from some of the events that unfolded in the previous 12 months. Our staff displayed a high level of professionalism as the department adapted to the challenges brought on by these events.

The Joplin Police Department when at full staff employs 110 sworn officers and 53 civilian members who serve in all areas of the Police Department, Communications Center and City Jail. Whether it is responding to emergencies, investigating crime, traffic safety enforcement or general assistance to the public, our goal is to provide a safe environment for our citizens, businesses, and visitors.

The following report is a summary of important statistics from the year 2020. The COVID 19 pandemic did impact police services from a call volume aspect. The total number of calls for the year were 81,727, which is a reduction of 9% from the previous year. Other changes in yearly statistics could be attributed to the pandemic as well.

Our goal as a department is to respond to the needs of the community in a manner that displays a high level of professionalism and customer service. We continually strive to deliver the best service possible as we work collaboratively with our community to identify, address, and resolve quality of life issues. Our focus is on root problem solutions to the issues our citizens encounter on a daily basis.

CHIEF SLOAN ROWLAND, JOPLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT