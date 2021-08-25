Federal Warrant served at Joplin business, Joplin Police say Homeland Security Warrant; Not a threat to the public

Federal officers declined speaking to media. However they were identified by ICE credentials.

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9 a.m. information received that a Federal Search Warrant was served at 3232 Enterprise in Joplin at Specialty Foods.

Joplin Police confirmed with us that Homeland Security is in Joplin today to serve a federal warrant. Capt William Davis told us the contents of that warrant are unknown to JPD. He could not speculate either.

Officers would not speak to the media, nor company workers. However officers were identified by ICE credentials:

“Police ICE” U.S. IMMIGRATIONS AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT

“HSI BEST” Homeland Security Investigations BORDER ENFORCEMENT SECURITY TASK FORCE . A div of ICE.

"Police HSI" Homeland Security Investigations Police. A div of ICE.









Jasper County Major Deputy Derek Walrod tells us there is not a threat to the public. He also confirmed to us it is a Homeland Security Warrant.

Up to 15 vehicles with out of state plates gathered near Zora and Rangeline just before 9 a.m. Tags on the vehicles displayed from Texas, Nebraska, Missouri, etc. Those vehicles then came and surrounded the property at 3232 Enterprise (see photos).

It’s unknown if anyone was arrested or detained.

