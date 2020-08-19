Joplin Police build perimeter near Forest Park Cemetery

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:45 PM Joplin Police began building a perimeter around an area across from the Northpark Mall. About 10:15 PM a drone arrived and started flying above the area along Turk Ave.

Then around 10:30 PM the SWAT truck arrived.

Capt Trevor Duncan tells us they are seeking an armed subject. An incident occurred on the mall parking lot. Two people fled towards the wooded area near the Hookah Bar. One has been detained. The other escaped into the wooded area. They believe the area is secure.

Police ask that you avoid the area. Do not enter this perimeter.

Rangeline

Hogdon

Turk

4th

More information as it becomes available.