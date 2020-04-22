Joplin Police block off area seeking subjects for questioning

Capt Nick Jimenez tells us SWAT is mobilizing as a subject wanted for questioning regarding a robbery is inside a residence

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 2:00 PM Joplin Police blocked off the 200 block of South Byers Ave in regards to an investigation of a robbery that had occurred a short time earlier about six blocks away. Investigators believed a subject involved was inside an apartment at 216 S. Byers.

In a media release shortly after 4:00 PM:

“On April 22nd, 2020 at approximately 12:45 P.M. Joplin Police were dispatched to A St. & Moffet Ave for a report of a robbery. A victim reported being robbed at gunpoint of his possessions. Officers and Investigators responded to the scene and are currently conducting a robbery investigation near 216 S. Byers Ave. Joplin SWAT has been activated and is responding to the scene.”

JPD continue calling out on a bullhorn for occupant(s) of a residence to exit.

“This is the Joplin Police Department. Come to the front door. With your hands up.” JPD BULLHORN ANNOUNCEMENT

The press release finally states if you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact Sgt. Stahl at lstahl@joplinmo.org or 417-623-3131 x885.











Shannon Becker remained on the scene from around 2:30 PM to the end after 6:00 PM. Thanks to our tipsters for letting us know! For the expert video too. That always helps us get a good idea of what the scene looks like before we arrive. EARLIER: More information as it unfolds. Shannon Becker is on the scene.