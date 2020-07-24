Joplin Police arrest two SEK residents, both with 3K cash in hand and drugs ready for distribution

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday a pair of SEK residents were arrested on South Rangeline at the new H2 Suites behind Andy’s Frozen Custard. Capt William Davis releases information in a statement to the media:

On July 22, 2020 Detectives with the Joplin Police Department were conducting a follow up at the Home 2 Suites hotel at 3000 S. Rangeline Road. During their investigation they contacted Morgan L. Wilkins, age 26 of Parsons, Kansas, in a black 2019 Nissan Altima on the parking lot. Wilkins had an active warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody. Following her arrest, Wilkins was found to have 84 grams of Methamphetamine in her possession along with a black 9mm handgun and over $3,000 in cash. Wilkins was also on Probation for a previous conviction of Possession of a Controlled Substance from another state.

Wilkins was transported to the Joplin City Jail on her active warrant and charged with Trafficking Drugs in the 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

Detectives also contacted another vehicle on the parking lot that was occupied by Tremanyne M. Darkis, age 41 from Columbus, Kansas, who is an acquaintance of Wilkins. Darkis had a felony warrant out of Placer County, California for Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale,Transport or Sell of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Ammo by a Felon. Investigators found Darkis to have several bags of Marijuana that were packaged for distribution. He also had over $3,000 in cash and other items of drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Darkis was transported to the Joplin City Jail on his active warrant and charged with Trafficking Drugs in the 2nd Degree, Delivery of Marijuana and charges of being a Fugitive from another state. His bond was also set at $10,000 cash only.