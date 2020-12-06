Joplin Police and Seneca Police help fulfill kids Christmas wish list; The annual Shop with a Cop event at WalMart on Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday morning brought together the Joplin Police Department and Seneca Police Department for their annual Shop with a Cop program with the assistance of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Joplin and Seneca have worked for countless years together Seneca Chief James Altic tells us. We asked Chief Altic what are the kids shopping for this year with their allotted money?

“A lot of people have this misconception that they want toys Shannon. And they don’t want toys most of them, they want clothes. You know socks, underwear…I had one kid that just wanted blue jeans, socks, underwear and shoes. It’s a little more gaming stuff this year than we’ve ever seen, which I understand that because stuck at home all the time [because of Covid]. But for the most part, it’s just they want to look nice.”

SHOP WITH A COP 2020 SPONSORS

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Joplin Police Explorers, Joplin Sentinels, Kappa Sigma, interns, office support staff of both Seneca Police and Joplin Police assisted. As Chief Altic told us we have more kids than officers!

All together about 200 kids will shop in the program this year.

Kids are mostly nominated by school resource officers and guidance counselors. They are each allotted a specific amount of money to shop. On a different day, which is more private, the foster children get to shop.

“This is something we look forward to every year. Officers of the Joplin Police Department and Seneca Police Department partner up together and we get to shop with kids in our community. These are kids that may not get to experience a Christmas. Each one of them has $100 to come and spend on whatever they want. We partner [the kid] with a police officer. And it’s really moving for them to get whatever they want and fulfill their Christmas wish list.”

We all know Covid changed so many things, we asked Capt William Davis, did it change your donations?

“We are fortunate. We have a very supportive community that helps us out. We could not do this without them. So all the businesses and organizations and individuals that donate to this. We are so extremely thankful that they continue to give each and every year to make this possible.”

It is not too late to make a tax deductible gift. They will still be helping more kids until Christmas. Click here to visit the Fraternal Order of Police on FB. You can send them a MESSENGER note. Or mail a check, write it to: ‘Fraternal Order of Police’, PO BOX 1134, Joplin, MO, 64802. During weekday business hours call the Joplin Police Department and say you would like to make a financial donation to Shop with a Cop, 417-623-3131. Or the Seneca Police Department number is, 417-776-8158.