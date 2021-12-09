Joplin Police activate SWAT, residence surrounded, seeking wanted subject

JOPLIN, Mo. — Capt Trevor Duncan of the Joplin Police Dept tells us just 1:00 a.m. Joplin Police Patrol officer observed vehicle related to a wanted subject.

That vehicle fled to the 200 bl S Connor to a residence. Police immediately surrounded the residence.

Capt Duncan says, “We activated our SWAT unit … they arrived about 2:30 a.m.”

Officers overnight deployed chemical agents into the residence numerous times.

At 4:45 a.m. two dogs and two females exited the residence. “They are receiving medical treatment for exposure to chemical agents,” Capt Duncan tells us.

The wanted subject they believe is still inside the residence. Police ask that you avoid the area.

