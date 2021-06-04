Joplin Outlaws season home opener, fireworks after the game at Joe Becker Stadium

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tonight is the season home opener at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin at Joe Becker Stadium. They are playing the Des Moines Prospects. There are eight teams this summer in the MINK League of Collegiate Baseball. The entire 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic so these young men are ready to play baseball.

Joplin Outlaws Announce Streaming Schedule and Options for 2021 season

For the first time in the 12-year history of the Joplin Outlaws, most Outlaws games in the 2021 season will be streamed on Uclick TV.

CLICK IMAGE FOR MORE DETAILS TO WATCH MINK LEAGUE GAMES AT HOME OR JUST BUY THE JOPLIN OUTLAW PACKAGE.

