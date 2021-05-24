Joplin News First Weekend Recap #GMFS; Double fatal car crash, Go Fund Me updated for 8-year-old funeral expenses

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE TV STUDIOS) — Monday morning we look back from the past few days and wrap up the late breaking, live stories we’ve covered or just fun events we were a part of. You can catch them all in one place on Good Morning Four States Monday at 6:41 AM.

“We lost our beloved Wyatt on Saturday, May 22, 2021 in a horrible car crash. His father also died in the crash. Wyatt lost his mother to cancer in 2019. His family desires to bury him so that his brother, Adrian, will have a place to visit. Wyatt’s aunt took in Wyatt and Adrian after their mother passed away, caring for them. I am sure most of you are aware that funerals are expensive. Please consider helping Wyatt’s family give Wyatt a funeral and resting place so that Adrian will have some closure.” CLICK FOR GO FUND ME

5) FATAL CRASH, TWO DEAD INCL. 8-YEAR-OLD >> BIT.ly/3vlwY1u

SATURDAY NIGHT CRASH CLAIMS LIFE OF 8-YEAR-OLD — NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Saturday night two people were killed in a crash south of Joplin according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. One of our tipsters passed along the GO FUND ME for the little boy who attended Neosho schools. HERD OF BISON ON THE LOOSE — BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Police Department Monday morning ask people to avoid Glasgow Road as, "We are attempting to redirect a herd of bison - no, that is not a typo - that have gotten loose and are wandering near the roadway." It was about 2.5 hours until additional information was updated that the owner was on the scene and attempting to get them all safely home. As of noon police are still in the Highlands / Branchwood area to direct traffic as some are still wandering into the roadway. They ask if you can, avoid the area. BANK MACHINE BURGLARY — SECOND TIME IN IMMEDIATE AREA — JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police Capt. Trevor Duncan confirms Saturday morning to us what tipsters told us was a bank cash machine burglary on East 32nd. Occurred just as the Joplin Memorial Run was beginning before dawn.

