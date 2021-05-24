Joplin News First Weekend Recap #GMFS; Double fatal car crash, Go Fund Me updated for 8-year-old funeral expenses

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s infrastructure planis hitting roadblocks. A policing overhaulafter the killing of George Floyd is up in the air. Even a seemingly bipartisan effort to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrectionat the Capitol faces the blockade of Republican opposition in Congress.

It's a pivotal time for many aspects of Biden's ambitious agenda. Rounding the first quarter of his presidency, the White House and Congress have been unable to meet key Memorial Day deadlines set by the administration on crucial priorities.