Joplin News First stories you missed, The Weekend Recap in one place, GMFS at 6:41 AM Monday; Two large fires, motorcycle fatality, ATM burglary, DWI rollover

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE TV STUDIOS) — Monday morning we look back from the past few days and wrap up the late breaking, live stories we’ve covered or just fun events we were a part of. You can catch them all in one place on Good Morning Four States Monday at 6:41 AM.

SATURDAY

1) ATM CASH MACHINE BURGLARY [DALLAS CO COMPARES TO JOPLIN] >> BIT.ly/33p7t2K

2) MOTORCYCLE FATALITY CRASH SAT 32ND & CONN. >> BIT.ly/2Q1YHVj

SUNDAY

3) DWI CRASH: PICKUP OVERTURNS NEAR WACO, MAN & CHILD UNINJURED >>

4) T-BONE CRASH & TRAPPED: S. RANGELINE >> BIT.ly/3uzes5h

5) EMERSON NEIGHBORHOOD FIRE >> BIT.ly/3evSo63

6) GREEN FLAG AUTO FIRE: DUENWEG ASSISTED BY SEVEN DEPTS >> BIT.ly/2SHoIuh

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS AND SET LIVE! ALERTS TO SEE OUR LIVE VIDEOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA — NEWS AS IT HAPPENS — JOPLIN NEWS FIRST

LIVE! FIRE AT GREEN FLAG AUTOMOTIVE | THE DENT SHOP — 4882 E. 7th/US-66, JOPLIN >> BIT.ly/2SHoIuh LIVE! FIRE AT GREEN FLAG AUTOMOTIVE | THE DENT SHOP — 4882 E. 7th/US-66, JOPLIN >> BIT.ly/2SHoIuh • Duenweg Fire Department mutual aid from: Webb City Fire, Joplin Fire, Redings Mill, Carthage Fire, Oronogo Fire, Diamond Area Fire and Carterville Fire. Posted by Joplin News First on Sunday, May 9, 2021

LIVE! BREAKING: MOTORCYCLE FATALITY CRASH INVESTIGATION; JPD MAJOR CRASH TEAM >> BIT.ly/2Q1YHVj LIVE! BREAKING: MOTORCYCLE FATALITY CRASH INVESTIGATION; JPD MAJOR CRASH TEAM >> BIT.ly/2Q1YHVj • Sgt Jared Delzell of the Joplin Police Department tells us next of kin have been notified for the 24-year-old male. Posted by Joplin News First on Saturday, May 8, 2021

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF