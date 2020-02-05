Joplin News First on the Road; Wednesday Road Conditions

Check road conditions before you head out with our links

JOPLIN, Mo. — Winter Storm Advisory and a bread and milk alert at local grocery stores. MoDOT trucks second wave of drivers will roll out in Southwest Missouri around 7:00 AM according to our sources. Highway travel is going to be more difficult today. Links below to all four states road conditions and some important phone numbers for travel.

CANCELLATIONS [PARTIAL LIST] CARL JUNCTION, CARTHAGE, COLLEGE HEIGHTS, DIAMOND, EAST NEWTON, JOPLIN, LAMAR, LIBERAL, MIAMI, MILLER, MSSU, NEOSHO, NEVADA, RIVERTON, SARCOXIE, SENECA, THOMAS JEFFERSON, PITTSBURG, WEBB CITY, WYANDOTTE. CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF CANCELLATIONS UPDATED WHEN YOU CLICK.

6:11 AM Joplin News First on the Road and there are already some traffic crashes. Roads are light snow covered. Winter Storm Warning until Thursday morning.

5:46 AM — I-44 WEST, 31 MILE MARKER (NEAR SARCOXIE), ONE VEHICLE SLIDE OFF ON THE NORTH SIDE. NO ONE IN OR AROUND VEHICLE.

5:45 AM — I-49 SOUTH, 37MM, ROLLOVER PICKUP, NO INJURY. DRIVER ALREADY PICKED UP BY FAMILY MEMBER AND ON THE WAY TO WORK.

6:05 AM — I-49 SOUTH, 31MM, FORD RANGER SLIDE OFF INTO THE MEDIAN.

6:24 AM — NEOSHO ROLLOVER CRASH, AUSTIN AVE & JONES, VEHICLE ROLLED BUT BACK ON IT’S TOP. REPORTED A MALE IS OUTSIDE THE VEHICLE.

6:27 AM — Shoal Creek Plaza, I-49 SOUTH, CAR SPUN OUT, HIT THE BRIDGE AND WENT DOWN AN EMBANKMENT. One person transported to Mercy with minor injuries.

6:58 AM — North Blackcat and Fir Road, Carl Junction area, single vehicle slide-off with Carl Junction Fire Protection District responding.

7:33 AM — EMERGENCY ROAD CONDITIONS — via CARL JUNCTION FIRE DEPARTMENT —

— via CARL JUNCTION FIRE DEPARTMENT — 7:36 AM — MO-96 and CR 240, Mustang slide off on the North side of the road

(CONTINUALLY UPDATING LIST)

“7:28 AM — Primary roads [state roads] are partially covered. Secondary roads [local] are snow covered. Sleet and snow falling, 31 degrees, Jasper County.” Missouri State Highway Patrol radio report 7:28 AM

MODoT TRAVELERS APP

KanDrive PORTAL

KanDrive is the website of the Kansas Department of Transportation. CLICK HERE to access the KanDrive Portal. You can see roadside cameras, road conditions, crashes, slow downs.

ODOT PORTAL