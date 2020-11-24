Joplin News First Ever Drive-By Christmas Light List

JOPLIN AREA — As we all face a socially distanced Christmas season. We are building a Christmas light list. So families can drive-by and view together from the car! Let us know where the best ones are! We will check them out and they might make the list. CLICK HERE to message us in FB messenger.
- 1200 BL E Little Court in Joplin – CLICK HERE for Google Maps link from your location.
- Mercy Park Holiday Tree Trail – Begins 11/24 – CLICK HERE for Google Maps link from your location
“Join the Park and Recreation elves at the Holiday Tree Trail event in Mercy Park this year. Event kicks off from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24 at Mercy Park. Mercy Park Holiday Tree Trail is free and fun for the whole family.“LYNN ONSTOT, CITY OF JOPLIN