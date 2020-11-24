Joplin News First Ever Drive-By Christmas Light List

by: Shannon Becker

JOPLIN AREA — As we all face a socially distanced Christmas season. We are building a Christmas light list. So families can drive-by and view together from the car! Let us know where the best ones are! We will check them out and they might make the list. CLICK HERE to message us in FB messenger.

“Join the Park and Recreation elves at the Holiday Tree Trail event in Mercy Park this year. Event kicks off from 6 to 8 p.m. on  Tuesday, November 24 at Mercy Park. Mercy Park Holiday Tree Trail is free and fun for the whole family.“

LYNN ONSTOT, CITY OF JOPLIN
Visit the Holiday Tree Trail between November 24 though January 1 at Mercy Park! Everyone is invited to walk the trail, vote for your favorite decorated tree, and take part in our Roll-n-Stroll activity challenge! It’s a great place to enjoy the Holiday season with family and friends! Special Event Evenings: November 24 – 6:00 – 8:00pm – Event Kick Off! Refreshments, Socially Distanced Santa, Carolers.

