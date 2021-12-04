Joplin News First: Drive-by Christmas Light List 2021

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tell us who should make our list across the area🎁 Click FB.me/JoplinNewsFirst and let us know. This list will continually grow! NOTE: List is arranged in sections to visit easily, minimalizing drive times.
- JOPLIN LIGHTS
- JOPLIN: Spiva Park Music & Christmas Tree, 4th & Main, Joplin – CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS
- JOPLIN: Ronald McDonald House, 3402 S. Jackson, Joplin – CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS.
- JOPLIN: Holiday Tree Trail, Mercy Park, 2600 S Picher, Joplin – CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS.
- WEBB CITY: King Jack Park (Enter at Take a Break) – CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS
- EAST OF JOPLIN LIGHTS
- CARTHAGE: The Way of Salvation Drive-Thru Lights – CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS
- CARTHAGE: Sparkle in the Park, Central Park, Carthage – CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS.
- CARTHAGE: Workman Family Display, 3210 S Grand – CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS
- CARTHAGE AREA: Mt Moriah Lights, 15506 Nutmeg Rd – CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS
- SARCOXIE: Sarcoxie Square Light Show, 5th & Cross St. – CLICK HERE FOR DRECTIONS
- MONETT: City Park Lights, Lincoln & Hwy 37 – CLICK HERE FOR DRECTIONS
- WEST OF JOPLIN LIGHTS
- GALENA, KS: 1800 bl Short St – CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS
- OSWEGO, KS: Oswego Park, 225 4th St – CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS
- COMMERCE, OK: S Elm Street, (set to music) – CLICK HERE for Google Maps link from your location.
- FAIRLAND, OK: Twin Bridges Park of Lights Drive-Thru – CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS
- BROKEN ARROW, OK: Rhema Lights, 1025 West Kenosha – CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS
- SOUTH OF JOPLIN LIGHTS
- NEOSHO: Big Spring Park, 309 W Spring St – CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS.
- BENTONVILLE, AR: Bentonville City Square, 100 North Main – CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS
- BENTONVILLR, AR: Bentonville Heart Lites, 3505 NW Edgewood Ave – CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS
- NORTH OF JOPLIN LIGHTS
- NEVADA, MO: Lights by the Lake, Radio Springs Park, 1100 College – CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS
Rhema Christmas Lights 2021
