Joplin, Mo. man arrested after pursuit in Cherokee County, Kan.; Fled from property he was allegedly burglarizing

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Sheriff David Groves releases details regarding the arrest of a Joplin, Mo. man. Stems from a resident who discovered him attempting to burglarize a property north of Riverton, Kan. Wednesday afternoon.

Upon the arrival of Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies, Joshua John Devena, 36, fled the scene in his truck and attempted to hit two of the deputies. In a brief pursuit, Devena led officers through Riverton into the Lowell, Kan. area, where he abandoned his truck and fled on foot.

He was discovered by deputies a short time later hiding in the back of a vehicle.

Devena is being held in the Cherokee County Jail on $42,000 bond:

Burglary

Theft

Criminal Damage to Property

Two Counts of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement,

Fleeing Law Enforcement

Driving with a Suspended License

