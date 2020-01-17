Joplin Metro Area Road Conditions: FRIDAY from Joplin News First

We will continue to update this story as much as possible as the day wears on throughout Friday

JOPLIN METRO AREA — Note that it’s hovering right around freezing and roads are wet, not icy, as the publishing of our story.

• WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued by the National Weather Service.

UPDATES: MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL RADIO

2:45 AM : 34° — Jasper Co. — radio report, “wet roadway, rain falling.”

1:01 AM : 33° — Barton Co. — radio report, “getting freezing rain and sleet now.”

11:20 PM : 34° — Western Jasper Co. — radio report, “receiving light continuous freezing rain.”

11:35 PM : 32° — North of Lamar — radio report stated at I-49 northbound mile marker 83, at NW 40th Road, “clear.”

A weather system moving through the state late Thursday and into Friday could create slippery driving conditions across the state, especially during Friday’s morning and evening commutes. To check road conditions, go to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices. Or dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.