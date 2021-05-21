Joplin Memorial Run, map and schedule; Joplin Police remind increased pedestrian traffic this weekend in and around Cunningham Park area

by: Shannon Becker

JOPLIN, Mo. — The morning of Saturday, May 22 will be the 10th running of the Joplin Memorial Run, which is dedicated to the memory of those who passed away due to the disaster.

The flags bear the name of each person who died in the disaster. This year they are on display at the park, not on South Joplin Ave. Click to their website Joplin Memorial Run.

Most of the events are centered around Cunningham Park and Joplin Police state, “26th Street is now closed between Maiden Lane and Picher Ave. It will remained closed until the events of the tornado anniversary are over late Saturday evening. It is recommended that drivers use 20th and 32nd Streets for east/west travel. Drivers should also be aware of increased pedestrian traffic in the area.”

REMINDER: The Joplin Memorial Run will take place Saturday morning (5/22) and begin at 6:30 a.m. Please watch out for runners and give them courtesy. — JPD

