Joplin Mayor signs 14-day Stay-at-Home Ordinance, begins Monday

JOPLIN, Mo. — During a press confernce Friday morning Mayor Gary Shaw stated he had signed an a JOPLIN STAY AT HOME ORDINANCE which would go into effect on Monday, April 6 at 12:01 AM for a period of 14 days.

For instance will residents be subject to penalties such as arrest or citations for leaving their homes?

Residents can leave their residences to engage in essential activities, including exercising and maintaining personal health (walking/bicycling/running/etc.), working at an essential business, obtaining supplies or necessary services, or seeking medical care. We strongly urge Joplin residents to stay at home if they are not engaged in any of these essential activities as this will greatly aid efforts to stop the community spread of COVID-19. The City will enforce this Order by issuing citations that may result in fines, suspending business licenses and assessing other penalties.

