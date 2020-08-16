Joplin mask ordinance set to expire Monday at midnight

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin Mask Ordinance is set to expire Monday, “August 17, 2020, at 11:59 p.m., unless extended or terminated prior to that date by the Mayor or the City Council.”

Monday night is a regularly scheduled Joplin City Council Meeting at Joplin City Hall and the agenda is now published. Besides regular council business there are nine speakers on the agenda. It appears all of them will speak regarding the mask ordinance. CLICK HERE to view the agenda.

Joplin News First hopes to bring you the meeting Monday evening live at 6:00 PM. However you can also view it live on KGCS-TV channel 21 and regional cable television systems including Sparklight in Joplin; or livestream at http://www.joplinmo.org/182/Video-Multimedia In compliance with the social distancing requirement of six feet, the number of guests in the Council Chambers is limited to 45.

With nearly 60,000 followers on FACEBOOK we ask our Joplin News First followers their opinions. Not all live in the city of Joplin. But shopping in Joplin affects most of them. It is not a scientific poll. However people can only vote once.

JOPLIN FACE COVERING ORDINANCE