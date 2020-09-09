Joplin man killed in rollover crash on Reinmiller Road

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:20 PM Tuesday, 911 services, began receiving reports of a single vehicle crash in the 3500 bk of Reinmiller Rd, east of Saginaw.

Redings Mill Fire District, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the area. Radio reports stated the passenger vehicle was on its top. METS Ambulance responded in support of Newton County Ambulance.

Missouri State Highway Patrol summoned the Major Crash Investigation Unit, which is protocol in a fatality crash. Overnight troopers completed next of kin notification.

According to the initial report: Troy Key, 33, of Joplin, was driving the 2015 Hyundai Genesis, traveling south on Reinmiller Road about 3 miles south of Joplin. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to Freeman Hospital. He was wearing a seat belt.

The passenger, Jose D. Gonzalez, 30, of Joplin, suffered injuries that proved fatal. He was pronounced at 1717 by Newton County Deputy Coroner Jerry Deems. Gonzalez was not wearing a seat belt.

“Crash occurred as [Hyundai] traveled off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway, started skidding then traveled off the left side of the roadway. [Hyundai] then struck a ditch and overturned.” MAJOR CRASH INVESTIGATION UNIT OF TROOP D

Chuck’s Towing of Joplin removed the vehicle from the crash scene.

This is Troop D’s 76th Fatality Crash for 2020. Compared to last year at the same time, 79 fatality crashes. On Sept 14, 2019, a Granby man was struck by a motorcycle and killed becoming the 80th fatality of 2019.

Missouri State Highway Patrol will have more information and we will update our story here, on our news tab, at FSHP.

