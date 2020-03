NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A 56-year-old man died on Saturday, Oct. 27 after overturning his motorcycle.

Donald Gilmore of Joplin, Missouri was driving southbound on Hwy 86, riding his Kawasaki 1500, when he traveled off the roadway, hitting a road sign and was then ejected from his motorcycle.

Gilmore was wearing a helmet.

He was pronounced dead at 4:50 p.m. by Newton County Coroner Dale Owen.

This is Troop D’s 18th fatal accident of the month and 116th of the year.

Next of kin has been notified.