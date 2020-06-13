Joplin man killed in Kansas crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (Rural Galena) — According to the Kansas Highway Patrol about 2:00 AM Friday morning a Joplin man was killed in a crash about one mile west of four corners where Baghdad Road ends and 400/166 begins in Southeast Kansas.

Gage Phelps, 41, of Joplin, Missouri, was killed. He was operating a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer that collided with a Winfield, Missouri, man, Jeremy Johnston, 40.

Johnston suffered serious injuries and was transported to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. He was operating a semi tractor-trailer said to be carrying a load of boats.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol in their initial report, “[Phelps) was East Bound on U166 Highway. [Johnston] was West Bound on U166 Highway. [Phelps] crossed the center line and both vehicles hit head on in the West Bound lanes.”

KDOT was still limiting traffic to one lane after 12:00 PM as they were preparing to treat the roadway at the crash scene with a drying compound of sand to soak up the excessive fluid spills from the crash.