Joplin man killed in E 32nd motorcycle crash, name released

Joplin Police investigate crash where Rodney G. Meyers, 51, of Joplin died. He is among the Missouri State Highway Patrol state fatality number for 2019 Thanksgiving Holiday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police release more information regarding Saturday afternoon’s motorcycle crash involving a pickup at 6602 East 32nd Street. The intersection is also known as Jaguar Road and FF Hwy. It is inside the city limits of Joplin.

Saturday afternoon shortly after 3:30 PM emergency 911 calls began the flow of information that a motorcycle and pickup crash at the intersection had resulted in serious injuries to the operator of the motorcycle.

Capt Nick Jimenez tells Joplin News First that Rodney G. Meyers, 51, of Joplin, died Saturday after being transported from the scene via ambulance. Traffic along the roadway was blocked for nearly two hours.

Joplin Police Department continue to investigate the crash. Meyers is listed among the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Thanksgiving Holiday 2019 report (below).

Missouri State Highway Patrol Reports Nine Fatalities; Three Drownings Over 2019 Thanksgiving Holiday; Joplin man among them

(MSHP PRESS REPORT 12/02/19) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports nine people died in traffic crashes during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period–from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the following:

Crashes ─ 404

Injuries ─ 166

Fatalities ─ 7

DWI ─ 94

Drug Arrests ─ 63

[During the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday counting period, troopers investigated 543 traffic crashes, which included 11 fatalities and 140 injuries. Statewide, 13 people died and 498 people were injured in 1,640 traffic crashes over last year’s Thanksgiving holiday. Troopers arrested 86 people for driving while intoxicated and made 67 drug arrests during the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.]

Of the seven traffic crash fatalities troopers investigated, five fatalities occurred in the Troop C, St. Louis area; one fatality occurred in the Troop B, Macon, MO, area; and one fatality occurred in the Troop D, Springfield, MO, area.

One person died in a traffic crash on November 28, 2019.

Michael J. Scarborough, 54, of Catawissa, MO, died when the vehicle he was driving began to spin on wet pavement as it traveled up an incline. The vehicle spun clockwise and traveled off the right side of the road and went down an embankment before striking a tree. The crash occurred on Missouri Highway 21 north of Castle Ranch Road in Jefferson County. Valley Ambulance EMS personnel pronounced Scarborough dead at the scene. Scarborough was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Three people died in traffic crashes on November 29, 2019.

Robyn P. Schupp, 54, of Marthasville, MO, and Barb A. Boeshansz, 63, of Obetz, OH, died when their vehicle skidded across the center line and impacted a second vehicle. Schupp was driving too fast for conditions. The crash occurred on Missouri Route D at Lake 27 on the August A. Busch Wildlife Conservation Area in St. Charles County. The second vehicle came to rest in a ditch; that driver sustained serious injuries in the crash. Dr. Brian Ullery pronounced Schupp deceased at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Dr. J. Mahlick pronounced Boeshansz deceased at Progress West Hospital in O’Fallon, MO. All three people were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Paul D. Scaglione, 88, of Dittmer, MO, died when another vehicle traveled across the center line and struck the vehicle he was driving. The crash occurred on Missouri Route B north of Janssen’s Lake Drive in Jefferson County. A passenger in Scaglione’s vehicle sustained serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle that struck the Scaglione vehicle sustained serious injuries. Big River Ambulance personnel pronounced Scaglione deceased at the scene. Scaglione and his passenger were wearing their seat belts. The driver of the other vehicle was not wearing a seat belt.

Four people died in traffic crashes on November 30, 2019.

Kristina L. Blair, 28, of Potosi, MO, died when the vehicle she was driving traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The crash occurred on Missouri Route M west of Trail Tree Farm Road in Washington County. Washington County Deputy Coroner Steve Hatfield pronounced Blair deceased at the scene. Blair was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Darrell E. Taylor, 19, of New London, MO, died when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving on a wet roadway, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its top in the ditch. The crash occurred on Missouri Route N west of Saverton, MO, in Ralls County. Acting Ralls County Coroner Sgt. Shawn Lenard pronounced Taylor deceased at the scene. Taylor was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Anthony L. Edwards, 42, of Jennings, MO, died when the vehicle he was driving struck a concrete pole and light stand. The crash occurred on Hall Street in St. Louis, MO. Paramedic John Palinsky pronounced Edwards deceased at the scene. The St. Louis City Police Department investigated the crash.

One person died in a traffic crash on December 1, 2019.

David V. Gulledge, 56, of Springfield, MO, died when he was struck by a vehicle. Gulledge was a pedestrian in the roadway. The crash occurred on Missouri Highway 413 west of Springfield, MO, in Greene County. Medical Examiner Noah Cross pronounced Gulledge deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Three drownings occurred on November 30, 2019.

Two juvenile males died when the vehicle in which they were passengers traveled into a flooded crossing. The vehicle was swept away with all occupants entering the water. The driver sustained moderate injuries; a third juvenile occupant sustained serious injuries. The third juvenile passenger was in a child restraint. It is unknown if the two fatalities and the driver were using safety devices. The incident occurred on County Road 356 southeast of Patton, MO, at Little White Water Creek Crossing in Bollinger County. Bollinger County Coroner Charles Hutchings pronounced both juvenile males deceased at the scene.

Todd P. Dean, 48, of Mandeville, LA, died when he drove his vehicle into a flooded crossing and the vehicle was swept downstream. The incident occurred on County Road 234 one mile from Sedgewickville, MO, in Bollinger County. Bollinger County Coroner Charles Hutchings pronounced Dean deceased at the scene. Dean was wearing a seat belt.

There were no boating crashes, zero boating fatalities, and no boating while intoxicated arrests reported during the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.

NOTE: The fatality statistics in this news release could change if late deaths occur, or if other departments report fatal traffic crashes after this news release is sent out.

