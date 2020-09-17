Joplin man killed in crash East of Granby

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday night about 9:30 PM Newton County 911 was alerted to a single vehicle crash, State Route M, 1/2 mile south of US-60, East of Granby.

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Granby Fire Department, East Newton Fire District, Newton County Ambulance responded and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Trooper T.R. Morris of Troop D tells us on the scene the vehicle rolled numerous times, coming to rest in a field. The driver deceased, was ejected from the vehicle.

Killed in the single vehicle crash, Coy Walker, 20, of Joplin, Missouri. He was operating a 2006 Buick Lucerne.

“Crash occurred as [northbound, Walker] vehicle traveled off the roadway, collided with a utility pole and overturned. Driver was ejected from the vehicle.” CRASH NARRATIVE FROM MSHP INITAL REPORT ONLINE

Newton County Coroner Dale Owens pronounced Walker at 2128 hours.

The vehicle was removed from the field adjacent to the roadway by Riediger’s Towing of Diamond.

New Mac Electric were on the scene to restore local power and install a new utility pole overnight.