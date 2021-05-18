Joplin man killed in Carl Junction head-on crash, two others hospitalized; CJPD remind, “please wear your seat belts.”

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Shortly before 1:00 p.m. Monday reports of a highway-speed head-on crash along MO-171 alerted EMS. Multiple agencies responded including Carl Junction Police Department, Carl Junction Fire Department, METS ambulance, MoDOT Emergency Response and others.

Tuesday more information is released by Carl Junction Police regarding their investigation into the two vehicle crash which was located just north of Gum Road.

“A northbound 2015 Hyundai driven by Viola Haag, a 77 year old Carl Junction resident, crossed the centerline and struck a southbound white Chevrolet head on. The driver of 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Adam Dillow, a 40 year old Joplin resident, succumbed to injuries.”

Haag and a female passenger in her vehicle were transported to Mercy Joplin, trauma and serious condition respectively at the time of the crash.

CJ Police conclude the release of information stating, “We would like to remind everyone that when you are driving, please pay complete attention to your driving and watch other vehicles, and please, for your safety and for your family, wear your seat belts.”

