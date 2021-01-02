Joplin Man Charged with Crimes Against Children; More Charges could be Submitted as More Victims Identified

JOPLIN, Mo. — Detectives of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office continue their investigation of a Joplin man by obtaining a search warrant for the residence of 62 yr. old Michael Shawn Schmitt.

On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, during follow-up investigation of reported “crimes against children” involving incidents in both Webb City and Jasper County, information obtained garnered enough evidence that a search warrant for the residence was necessary. It was granted.

The following day, Wednesday, December 30, 2020, during the service of the search warrant, and the investigation that followed, Mr. Schmitt was arrested.

He currently being held at the Jasper County Detention Center, on a no bond warrant, on the following charges.

Statutory Rape or Attempted Statutory Rape 1st Degree / Victim under age of 14

Statutory Sodomy or Attempted Statutory Sodomy / Deviate Sexual Intercourse

Possession of Child Pornography

This investigation is ongoing and further charges may be submitted later as more victims are identified.

