Joplin man picks up seven new Felony Charges in Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest; Covering weapons, drugs, distribution, child endangerment etc.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Tuesday morning Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Joplin man after a traffic crash on I-44 eastbound near 20 mile marker. A silver passenger car had traveled into the median and crashed according to witnesses.
Troop D officers then spent the next few hours investigating and sorting out what had occurred as evidence was scattered along the median.
Benjamin Wright, 39, male of Joplin was arrested and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center. He is being held on a no bond hold. Facing charges:
- FELONY RESISTING ARREST BY FLEEING
- FELONY ENDANGERING WELFARE OF A CHILD INVOLVING DRUGS
- FELONY UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
- FELONY UNLAWFUL USE OF A WEAPON
- FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FELONY DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE – COCAINE
- FELONY DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE – ECSTASY