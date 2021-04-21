Joplin man accused of shooting 5 people in 2016 to get trial

Joplin News First

by: Associated Press, Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A judge ruled that a 31-year-old man accused of shooting five people in Joplin in 2016 is competent to stand trial.

Authorities say Tom Mourning Jr. has undergone several mental health treatments since he was arrested after the shooting that left five people injured.  A court document filed April 1 says an examiner at Fulton State Hospital determined Mourning has the ability to understand the court proceedings and assist with his defense. 

IMAGES OF 2016 CRIME SCENES. CLICK IMAGES TO ENLARGE, THEN USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

A Jasper County judge ruled Tuesday that the trial could proceed. Police say Mourning injured a couple in a car and then fired on church van, injuring three people inside the van. (FOX2-ST.LOUIS/NEXSTAR)

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

BREAKING NEWS JOPLIN MAN THAT SHOT FIVE PEOPLE IN 2016 WILL FACE CHARGES — JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A judge ruled that a 31-year-old man accused of shooting five people in Joplin in 2016 is competent to stand trial. BREAKING NEWS JOPLIN MAN THAT SHOT FIVE PEOPLE IN 2016 WILL FACE CHARGES — JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A judge ruled that a 31-year-old man accused of shooting five people in Joplin in 2016 is competent to stand trial. NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — I-49 northbound concrete replacement project has been underway just a few days however crashes have increased due to traffic along Gateway Drive. ARMA, Kan. — An Arma man is convicted in a 2019 stabbing that left his wife dead and seriously injured a second woman, her grandmother. 34-year-old Jeremy Delmarco entered a no contest plea Tuesday in Crawford County District Court. He was charged with second degree murder, attempted murder, and resisting arrest. ARMA KANSAS RESIDENCE WHERE WOMAN WAS MURDERED IN 2019 — MAN PLEADS GUILTY — ARMA, Kan. — click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for story. ARMA, Kan. — An Arma man is convicted in a 2019 stabbing that left his wife dead and seriously injured a second woman, her grandmother. 34-year-old Jeremy Delmarco entered a no contest plea Tuesday in Crawford County District Court. He was charged with second degree murder, attempted murder, and resisting arrest. TRACTOR TRAILER CRASHES HAULING 30,000 POUNDS OF CHICKEN — McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed story. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY AND IT’S APRIL! — WEBB CITY, Mo. — We caught a MoDot truck rolling east on Missouri 171 heading outside Webb City at noon Tuesday just as snow was falling. Click @joplinnewsfirst now. Then our bio link. On our news tab you can choose Chase Bullman or Ray Foreman. Either have their expert forecasts to follow. It’s gonna be cold! THREE RUSHED TO HOSPITAL AFTER CRASHING INTO TREE ON RURAL STATE LINE ROAD — NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. That will connect you to our news stories on our news tab at FSHP. Stay up to date in our latest stories. ROLLA MAN INJURED IN ROLLOVER CRASH — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Monday about 2:40 PM Jasper County Emergency Communications Center was alerted to reports of a crash on Baseline Blvd near County Road 200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First