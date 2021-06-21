Joplin Main Street closes for The Great Race; 120 vintage and classic cars fill downtown, overnight stop on day 3 of 9 cross-country race

JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday Joplin Main Street is closed from 7th to 4th as nearly 120 vintage and classic cars arrive as The Great Race makes a stop. The public is invited to see them arrive and also take a closer look all evening long as the race cars will be on display.

Vehicles you’ll see in The Great Race must be from 1974 and earlier.  Many entries manufactured before World War II.

Cars traveling across the country in The Great Race started in San Antonio last weekend. The 9-day race ends in South Carolina. Joplin is the finish line for day three of the race.

Vehicles are expected to arrive a little after 4:30 p.m. Plan to come spend the evening seeing the classic cars in The Great Race. Local cars will be on display too. 

THE ROUTE OF THE GREAT RACE

DETAILS FOR SMART PEOPLE: “As an event, the Great Race began 38 years ago. It is not a speed race, but a time/speed/distance rally. The vehicles, each with a driver and navigator, are given precise instructions each day that detail every move down to the second. They are scored at secret check points along the way. As in golf, the lowest score wins.”

