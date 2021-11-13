Joplin Main Street closed Saturday morning: 34th Annual Joplin Area Veterans Day Parade presented by American Legion Post 13

WHAT: 34th Annual Joplin Area Community Veterans Day Parade

34th Annual Joplin Area Community Veterans Day Parade WHERE: Downtown Joplin, 15th to 3rd

Downtown Joplin, 15th to 3rd WHEN: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

PARADE ORGANIZERS SAY ALL ENTRIES MUST CHECK IN AT 20TH AND MAIN FOR OFFICIAL LINEUP. THIS ONE HAS CHANGED.

NOTE TO PARADE ENTRIES FROM ORGANIZERS: Please be sure to check in upon arrival at the Legion’s booth located in the Papa John’s parking lot (1931 S Main Street) beginning at 8:30 am to receive your final positioning and staging area assignments. Once received, you’ll report to the American Legion block captain so he may direct you to your line position.The parade will begin at 10:00 am, and the route will begin the same; processing from 15th and Main, turning left at 3rd Street and heading south on Joplin Avenue- but this year, it will be ending at City Hall. You may utilize the City Hall lot for pick up/drop off’s as needed. Due to the construction in Memorial Hall’s lot, the City will allow use all morning, of their lots behind City Hall on Joplin Avenue. The address of City Hall is 602 Main and the lot(s) runs a full block along Joplin Avenue. Sadly, there are no closing ceremonies, but trophies will be delivered to the winning groups next week. As always, share the word with friends and family and let’s line Main Street in support of our great American Heroes, our Veterans!!

Hello friends … here’s the lineup per American Legion Post 13…. for tomorrow’s 34th Annual Joplin Community Veterans… Posted by The Joplin Community Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 12, 2021

THE CORNERSTONE OF JOPLIN’S MEMORIAL HALL. THE BUILDING WAS CREATED IN HONOR OF OUR SOLDIERS, PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday Nov. 13, 2021, Downtown Joplin is the backdrop for the Joplin Area Veterans Parade presented by American Legion Post 13.

The city of Joplin reminds, “It begins at 10 a.m. and will feature marching bands, vintage cars, service vehicles, flag and drill teams, and veterans. The parade runs from 15th Street to 2nd Street on Main Street.” Choose your spot along the route and thank our Veterans.

The parade turns west at 3rd street and then south to Joplin City Hall west parking lot.

I wanted to offer an update as the 34th Annual Veterans Parade draws near… American Legion Post #13 has a new commander… Posted by The Joplin Community Veterans Day Parade on Thursday, November 11, 2021





SOME OF THE MONUMENTS THAT HONOR OUR LOCAL VETERANS ON THE GROUNDS OF THE JOPLIN MEMORIAL HALL.

JOPLIN, Mo. – Memorial Hall was built in 1924 to honor those who served in the first World War and all the wars to come. The cornerstone is engraved, “In memory of our national defenders, 1924.”

Now as it nears 100 years old and it’s future seems to be unknown as the parking lot is destined to become a new arts and cultural center.

According to Jill Sullivan, a member of the Joplin Historic Preservation Committee, “It was built by two prominent architects, the McCallis brothers. They built many prominent buildings here in Joplin, Carthage and Webb City. Other Joplin buildings they’ve done is the Carnegie Library, Joplin City Market and already at least 13 of their structures have been demolished.”

“The Robert S. Thurman Post of the American Legion spearheaded the community support for construction of the Hall in July of 1923. By September 12, 1924, on National Defense Day, the City and hundreds from the community celebrated a cornerstone laying ceremony remembering those who fought for freedom for the United States and for people of other countries,” City of Joplin.

On the lawn around Memorial Hall you can see World War II, Korean War, Vietnam other engravings honoring those who have served our country.

Don’t miss special events, parades, and other fun things this year. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.