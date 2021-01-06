Joplin Macy’s is Closing

JOPLIN, Mo. — Macy’s Inc. announced numerous stores will begin closing immediately. This is part of the realignment the company announced about a year ago.

Joplin’s Northpark Mall location is on the list.

“Macy’s, Inc. is committed to rightsizing our store fleet by concentrating our existing retail locations in desirable and well-trafficked A and B malls,” wrote Director of Media Relations Carolyn Ng Cohen in an email obtained by Nexstar WCMH.

The company released the list of store locations closing Wednesday on their website as closings for 2020 Q3.

In our September 2020 Four States Home Page article regarding Macy’s this closing was foreshadowed. Stating, “over the next two years, Macy’s said it plans to open smaller Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores that are not attached to a mall.”

The stores being closed will have clearance sales that will last eight to 12 weeks.

Three stores in Missouri will close:

Independence Center, Independence, Mo.

West Park Mall, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Northpark Mall, Joplin, Mo.

Macy’s is the country’s largest department store operator.