Joplin Lights Up for Christmas

JOPLIN, Mo. — City of Joplin employees are busy placing lights out in parks and displays as the holiday season approaches.

According to our recent online polls we asked our Joplin News First followers of it was too early to decorate the first week of November?

OUR POLL! TOO EARLY TO DECORATE FOR CHRISTMAS?

👎🏽 TWITTER: 55% Too😡early!

👍🏽 FB ‘behind the scenes’ group: 62% Decorate🎅🏽now!

👍🏽 FB story: 70%🤶🏾Not too early!

👍🏽 IG story: 64% lights on🎄

Well it’s not the first week of the month, it going to be the third week, Thursday, November 19, the time everyone can agree on.

The event begins at 5:30 PM and will light the Christmas lights at tree in Spiva Park at 4th and Main. Some businesses will stay open late or run specials.

Also this year again businesses are working hard to decorate their windows so they can grab your attention. That night begins the judging of the window displays along Main Street.

CLICK HERE to set a reminder so you can attend.

The lighting of the downtown lights is coming!

Afterwards, join Paranormal Science Lab for a walk through Downtown Joplin to hear some history and ghost tales. But you have to reserve your free tickets.