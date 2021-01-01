Joplin Islamic Society Raising Funds for Sister Noel Muslim Community since Mosque Destroyed in Fire

NOEL, Mo. — The Islamic Society of Joplin is actively raising money for the Muslim community in Noel. The early Monday morning fire on Main Street destroyed the Noel mosque earlier this week.

The first concern is to assist the Noel community with immediate needs of rent and deposits. But the ultimate goal is to raise enough money to help build a new mosque in the Noel area.

Dr. Navid Zaidi Islamic Society of Joplin Board Member, said, “Well, the Joplin Muslim community share these grief and pain of the Noel community. We are sister communities, we have been together for a long time. We have been working together in different occasions, festivals, or holidays. And they are close to us.”

Zaidi put together a donation relief page to raise $100,000 for the Muslim community in Noel. At the initial printing of this article nearly $47,000 is raised.

The cause of the fire at The African Market is still under investigation however it is not thought to be intentional. The fire spread from the market to two adjoining renters. One was the Masjid Tawhid Mosque.

The Mosque opened in 2009, preceding the African Market’s opening in 2010. Refugees coming to America were part of the Obama Administration relocating thousands to the United States. Other pockets of refugees can be found in Liberal, Kan.; Lexington, Neb.; and Fort Morgan, Colo.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the persons that were injured … one person was inside the store. They had serve burns and they are in the hospital also thoughts and prayer for the fire fighter. I understand they had spinal injuries and we pray for them and their families.”

The Mosque served hundreds of Somali residents, many of whom are refugees. Also the town has a number of Sudanese Refugees.

Abdullahi Walli Head of the Masjid Tawhid Mosque, said, “It was very important to the Noel community especially the Muslim community. Because we are praying in there, preaching to people and stopping them to do the evil things, the bad things. So it was very important to us we were doing the holy days and the number time the praying times.”