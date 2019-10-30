Joplin I-44 slow-down from multiple crashes Wednesday

by: Shannon Becker

(64804) — This is the second crash today along Joplin’s I-44 corridor.

EASTBOUND: Around 2:00 PM a multi-vehicle crash that involved two semi’s was eastbound as traffic slows coming up to the one lane, Shoal Creek bridge rebuild.

No injuries reported in that crash.

WESTBOUND: Now an unknown injury crash is on the westbound side slowing traffic during the evening commute.

Developing more information now. However please avoid the interstate if you are a local.

