Joplin, Mo. – Joplin High School will again host our Joplin High School Homecoming parade Wednesday evening at 6:30 pm.

The parade route will be in downtown Joplin on Main Street and run from North to South from 3rd & Main to 7th & Main and feature JHS participants and floats.

The parade will is a long-standing tradition that was brought back in the fall of 2019 and canceled last year due to COVID.