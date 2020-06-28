Joplin High School 2020 Graduation, see your graduate walk

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Senior High School Class of 2020 had a chance to walk across the stage and their parents get to soak in the moment all-the-while meeting health department standards.

Joplin News First was there to video a portion of the graduation however if you would like to view the graduation and see your senior or those you know walk across the stage they appeared on JET-HD broadcast. You will find them approximately in the broadcast according to the times they were assigned to show up for social distancing.

  • A-D 3:00 – 3:30
  • E-I   3:45 – 4:15
  • J- M 4:30 – 5:00 
  • N-S  5:00 – 5:30
  • T-Z  5:30 – 6:00

